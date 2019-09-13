Gov. Brian Kemp visits Swainsboro to announce rural strike team

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp made a stop in Swainsboro Thursday to announce a new rural strike team.
The goal of that is to bring business and jobs to rural Georgia.
In his announcement, the governor says his creation of a team to work on rural economic development is not creating another government agency, but getting existing ones that are already working to work together to bring more business, jobs, and growth to rural areas outside Atlanta. He says he’ll use the Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor, and economic development to work together on what they can do to help rural communities bring about new projects and jobs.
“We’re moving the needle all around Georgia, but we want to bring more to rural Georgia because they’re the ones that need it the most right now,” Governor Kemp said.
He says by bringing agencies, utility companies, university research, and more together, they can make it more effective and bring growth to rural Georgia.
