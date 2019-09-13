Gulfstream cuts ribbon for new ‘East Campus’ maintenance facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream opened its new maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Savannah.
The Gulfstream "East Campus" is a new maintenance facility with 200,000 additional square feet of customer support-dedicated space. The facility is on the east side of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
It was built with an investment of more than $55 million.
"We built this facility because our service business continues to grow it's really integral to our ability to support our customers, so we sell airplanes all over the world but it's just as important that we provide exceptional service for their airplane and maintenance and the opportunity to upgrade their airplane,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Congressman Buddy Carter were at Friday’s ribbon cutting.
