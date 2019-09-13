Investigation underway after man found dead in Burton home

September 13, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 3:45 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside his home early Friday morning.

Investigators say they found the man around 5 a.m. in his home on Coinbow Loop in Burton.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen has identified the victim as 50-year-old Reginald D. Chaplin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lance Cpl. Dario Sosa at 843.255.3435. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

