Investigation underway after man found dead in Burton home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside his home early Friday morning.
Investigators say they found the man around 5 a.m. in his home on Coinbow Loop in Burton.
Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen has identified the victim as 50-year-old Reginald D. Chaplin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lance Cpl. Dario Sosa at 843.255.3435. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
