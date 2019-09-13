McMaster, Cunningham to celebrate bill passage Friday with press conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Joe Cunningham have scheduled a Friday afternoon press conference to celebrate the passing of the offshore drilling bill introduced by Cunningham in the House of Representatives.
The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Bowen’s Island Restaurant.
The House passed Cunningham’s bill on Wednesday, which prohibits offshore drilling off the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of the United States. It would still have to pass the Senate.
Cunningham made the environment and offshore drilling one of the central issues of his run for congress during the 2018 election cycle.
A report from the Southern Environmental Law Center released last October says offshore drilling would add a significant risk every time a hurricane or major storm hits.
