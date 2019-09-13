New circuit public defender recognized, congratulated at Chatham County Commission meeting

Martin says so many of their clients are also dealing with substance addiction, and suffer from mental illness. When he started with the office back in 2005, he was one of seven attorneys. Today, they have 19, but he says they still need more. He says the number of arrests has gone up in recent years, leading to larger case loads for his staff. To keep up with the numbers, Martin is asking county commissioners to make room in the budget for more defenders - ideally, 23 altogether. He explains that’s not only important for those accused of crimes and their legal rights, but also for taxpayers.