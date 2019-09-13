New public fishing, camping area to open in Evans County

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you enjoy the great outdoors, Evans County will soon have a place for you to camp and fish.
Community leaders hope they can attract more visitors to the area by offering a place to get away from it all.
Locals have fished the old Sand’s Pond since the 1970′s, but this public fishing area could soon have out-of-town visitors with the new upgrades that got underway two years ago. Georgia DNR has added two dozen RV and tent camping spaces, as well as shower areas for folks who want a getaway to enjoy nature.
The RV sites will have hookups for power, water, and sewer, and will give people access to a boat ramp and fishing dock. Local leaders say having this destination attraction gives them something to offer to tourists that will also help local businesses.
“The people who camp here and fish here will shop here, and that’s extremely important to our local economy,” said Adam Kennedy, Economic Development Authority.
The upgrades include a new conference center that will hold 80 people - something Kennedy says gives locals a place for meetings, but is also something they can use to market the community for growth.
The new addition will open on Oct. 3.
