Potential Tropical Cyclone 9: Squally weather possible Sunday, Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Invest 95-L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.
PTC 9 will be upgraded to a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Humberto later today or early Saturday morning. The disorganized area of showers and storms is moving northwest through the Bahamas and approaches Florida on Saturday.
The system is forecast to remain relatively “weak” and disorganized through the weekend – depending on the system’s exact track. Locally, isolated showers and an increasing risk of rip currents sets-in Saturday. A greater chance of rain, and breezier winds, are likely Sunday and Monday.
There are two possible track scenarios:
1) Along Florida’s east coast and near our shoreline -
In the setup, we’d have higher tides, breezy to gusty winds and bands of heavy rain would impact most of the region. The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, would be present Sunday into Monday.
2) Further off Florida’s east coast and a harder right, out-to-sea before it gets to our coast -
In this setup, we’d expect a breezy offshore wind, a relatively minor increase to high tides, increased clouds and a few coastal showers.
Obviously, exact impacts in your neighborhood are unknown right now because we cannot say which two scenarios play out. What we can do is prepare for impact from ‘future-Humberto’. Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days. If you have outdoor plans, go ahead and develop a ‘plan b’. Also, check your hurricane season supply kit and make sure that you have a way to receive severe weather alerts and updates from the WTOC Weather Team.
The WTOC Weather Team will continue to provide updates and refine the weekend forecast
