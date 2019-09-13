Roadwork on Monteith and Hendley roads near completion in Port Wentworth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been getting messages on social media and even some calls from viewers who are wondering when work will wrap-up on a normally busy cut-through in Port Wentworth.
Road improvements to Hendley and Monteith roads was supposed to be finished about two weeks ago, but drivers may have to wait a little longer.
To get some answers, we went straight to the consulting engineers working on the project for the City of Port Wentworth.
We know the roads have been closed to through traffic for safety reasons since the end of July to make sure workers have room to do the improvements. Some conditions that were out of the control of the crews created some delays in recent weeks.
“We did lose at least a week for Hurricane Dorian, and early on in the project, we did, we were losing consistently afternoons with afternoon showers. We’d have delays," said Trent R. Long, President of T.R. Long Engineering.
Long said it’s not unusual for weather delays this time of year.
For those wondering when exactly the road will be back open to through traffic, Long says there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
“They are through with a large majority of the improvements. They finished up the crack seal this past week, and they are in the process of putting down the seal coat, and then they’ll go through and pave probably starting tomorrow and through the week next week.”
Long says barring anymore weather delays, they should be finished with the nearly two-mile stretch of road in the next two to three weeks.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.