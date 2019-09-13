Savannah police officers replace boy’s stolen bicycle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 10-year-old boy has a new bicycle, thanks to Savannah police officers.
The Savannah Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they went to the boy’s house last week after a group of kids stole his bike. To make matters worse, the boy had just gotten the bike as a reward for earning Student of the Month at school.
Officers had been patrolling the area, looking for the bicycle or the group of kids.
What the boy didn’t know was that the officers were working behind the scenes to replace his bike.
Wednesday, officers returned to his home to check on him. That’s when they surprised him with the new bike.
