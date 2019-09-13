Veteran uses deep sea fishing to treat PTSD

“It’s almost like a counseling session. You get out there, you get relaxed, having a good time. You are in a confined area with some people in a boat and you talk about things. Maybe some things that haven’t been addressed. You know, shoot some ideas back and forth and go from there,” said Armel “I have some people that I brought out that have some PTSD issues, depression issues. Every single one of them has the same reaction,” said Armel.