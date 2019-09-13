Veterans visiting memorials in Washington D.C. thanks to Honor Flight Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the 20th time since it was created, “Honor Flight Savannah” is escorting a group of 24 local veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to visit war memorials in Washington D.C. built and dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices in past wars.
The veterans will also get to view the Changing of Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery.
WTOC was there when their bus left Hunter Army Airfield on Friday morning.
"My once in a lifetime thing. I probably won't get to go back. I've never been to Washington, D.C. no further than Camp Lejeune, NC where I was stationed but I'm looking forward to going on this trip,” veteran Johnny Anderson said.
The two dozen veterans who departed this morning brings Honor Flight Savannah's total number of World War II and Korean and Vietnam War veterans being honored to more than 12,000.
