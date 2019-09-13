WTOC’s 65th Anniversary: The CMN Telethon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 25 years, WTOC introduced you to sick and injured children, their families and doctors during the Children's Miracle Network Telethon. It was the highlight of the year for Mike Manhatton and Dawn Baker, as they hosted the annual broadcast.
"Every year we tell you the successes. What you have done throughout the year and how it has helped children,” Manhatton said in an old clip from a previous telethon.
It was a huge team effort: WTOC, the children's hospital at Memorial Health and the many supporters.
It was a broadcast that always touched our hearts as we introduced you to the children who, without your donations, doctors wouldn't have had the latest equipment to save their lives and give those children from our neighborhoods a second chance at life.
The money raised went directly to 170 children's hospitals around the country.
"CMN is a wonderful organization and fundraising tool because they have national partners throughout, like Wal- Mart, Sam's, Kroger all of those partners when they asked you for a dollar at the register, that dollar went directly to a child in the hospital,” CMN coordinator Kelly Claxton said.
Over 25 years, WTOC helped raised nearly $15 million for the children's hospital.
But, CMN has changed along with the times. There's no longer a telethon that we miss doing as much as you probably miss watching.
But you can still support children’s hospitals by making a donation or supporting a fundraiser, one of their many sponsors puts on and you can continue to make miracles happen for boys and girls in our community.
