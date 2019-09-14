Savannah church sends more donations to the Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More donations are now on their way from Savannah to the Bahamas.
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Church filled up a 53-foot trailer with all types of supplies.
The truck left the church Saturday morning en route to Savannah Aviation who will fly the items down to the Bahamas.
The northern portion of the Bahamas continues to recover from Hurricane Dorian and the church's pastor says those living in the impacted areas need everything.
The pastor says the community's response to the church's relief efforts has been overwhelming.
“Savannah is very compassionate and benevolent. It’s been overwhelming. We had so many schools, businesses, and churches partnering with us to make this happen. One of the great stories from yesterday was walking into one of our local schools and seeing all of the items the students collected for those in the Bahamas, it’s really touching,” Pastor Charles Roberson said.
Savannah Police, the League of Brawn, and other local groups assisted with today’s drop off.
