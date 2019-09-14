1 shot after fight on E. 55th, Cedar Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are investigating after one man was shot in the area of East 55th and Cedar Streets.
Officers also found another man on scene that was suffering from injuries received from a fight involving the man that was shot. It is not clear if the two men were fighting each other, or someone else.
The extent of their injuries is unknown, but both men have been taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
