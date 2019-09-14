Spotty Weekend Showers

Isolated showers are possible along the coast Sunday morning, these showers will dot our area throughout the afternoon, with about a 30% coverage. A small storm or two could develop in the afternoon, strong enough to produce a few lightning strikes. Highs to out in the lower 90s inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast. Wind gusts over 20 miles per hour are likely right along the coast. If you are going to the beach, make sure you are being careful in the water, there is an increased risk for rip currents.