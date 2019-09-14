Spotty Weekend Showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are still in the 80s early this evening with isolated showers pushing inland with a few lightning strikes. Most of the rain will dissipate after sunset, with temperatures falling into the upper 70s soon after. Cloud cover remains partly cloudy overnight with lows near 70 inland and in the middle 70s closer to the coast.
Isolated showers are possible along the coast Sunday morning, these showers will dot our area throughout the afternoon, with about a 30% coverage. A small storm or two could develop in the afternoon, strong enough to produce a few lightning strikes. Highs to out in the lower 90s inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast. Wind gusts over 20 miles per hour are likely right along the coast. If you are going to the beach, make sure you are being careful in the water, there is an increased risk for rip currents.
A few isolated shows are possible Monday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. We’ll remain warm until a front moves in midweek, dropping out afternoon highs to the mid 80s into the weekend. Thursday morning will be the closest we have felt to fall-like weather in a while, with low to mid 60s possible for our inland communities.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Humberto will likely strengthen into a Hurricane late Sunday or Monday morning before taking its northeastern turn out into the Atlantic. Locally are we will see wind gusts over 20 miles per hour along the coast along with an increased risk for rip currents through Monday. Humberto will strengthen as it moves away from the United States.
There are two areas of potential development we are keeping our eyes on.
There is an area of showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with a 60% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. This storm is over a week away from becoming even a potential impact to the United States. We are not concerned with it, but will keep you updated.
There is another area of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico with a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. This system is generally moving toward the western Gulf of Mexico and poses no threat to us in Georgia or South Carolina but could bring rain to southern Texas.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
