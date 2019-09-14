WTOC’s Craig Harney receives Silver Circle award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is sending a big “Congratulations” to our very own Craig Harney.
Craig is a Silver Circle Honoree. He received the award Friday night from the Southeast Emmy Awards.
Craig is a respected journalist - not just at WTOC - but in all of Savannah. He also created the documentary, W.W. Law: In His Own Words. For that, he earned the Scripps Howard National Journalism Award and preserved the historical work of Savannah’s most honored Civil Rights leader.
