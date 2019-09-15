City of Savannah holds celebration ahead of new arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah held a community celebration for Savannah’s new arena which will be built at the northeast corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue.
The celebration comes a day after a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday.
“When I heard about the new arena I knew it was going to be a great opportunity for different jobs and for people who want to go above and beyond for more opportunities for people within the city.”
Business owner Neal Jones is just one of many people excited about the new arena coming to the area.
Funded through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach said this new arena is a big win for the city.
“We’re trying to redevelop this area just like this area has developed," DeLoach said. “So when we bring new homes into these areas we can pick it up in communities all around the city and all around Savannah," he said.
People like Alethia Georges are excited, saying that the new arena will hopefully attract tourist and bring more jobs to the area as well.
“Most of the time when people come to the city they don’t get to see this area," Georges said. "It’s going to make a real impact for the neighborhood because they will get to see everything else besides the downtown historic area.”
