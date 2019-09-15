Cool down arrives midweek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was warm this afternoon, but there is a nice breeze keeping it comfortable outside this evening! Tropical Storm Humberto remains offshore but is causing an increased frequency in rip currents along the coast. If you have plans to get in the water, make sure to exercise caution. There are few short-lived showers out there, but these will diminish after sunset under partly cloudy skies.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.5' 9:44PM | 1.5' 4:17AM | 8.3' 9:55AM
Cloud cover will clear on Sunday evening with overnight lows near 70 degrees inland and closer to the mid 70s along the coast. There won’t be any weather problems for our drive into work or school. Temperatures warm near 90 degrees again, with a few spotty showers possible during the afternoon and early evening.
Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next week with highs in the low to mid 90s under plenty of sunshine. That is before a front moves in, dropping highs to the mid 80s on Wednesday. It’s still summertime, but we will get a quick fall preview starting Thursday morning when lows fall into the 60s overnight with highs in the mid 80s. Inland areas could even fall to the lower 60s Thursday and Friday morning around sunrise. Other than spotty afternoon showers, widespread rain is not expected over the next week.
Tropics:
Humberto is a strong Tropical Storm with max sustained wind up to 70 miles per hour. Humberto will likely strengthen into a hurricane Sunday night before turning east and heading out to sea. Locally our impacts are limited to increased rip currents and slightly higher than astronomical tides.
There is an area of low pressure (Invest 97-L) moving toward the central Atlantic with an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This system will likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week as it continues its west-northwest track. Most models bring the center of circulation north of the Lesser Antilles before curving north, but it is too early to be certain if there will be an impact to the mainland United States, but that would at least a week away.
There is also a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms with only a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone moving toward the western Gulf of Mexico. We will not feel an impact from this.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.