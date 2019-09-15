1 dead after crash in Jasper County

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a driver ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Jasper County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning on Deloss Point Road near S.C. 462.
The driver was in a pickup truck that was heading north when he crashed. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The passenger died at the scene.
The two were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of impact.
