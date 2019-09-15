FEMA awards grant money for generators across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Congressman Buddy Carter is applauding the federal emergency management agency’s announcement of a grant to fund the purchase of 59 fixed generators across the first district of Georgia.
FEMA says these generators will be in areas from Tybee Island to other coastal areas including Liberty County.
The grant totals 2.3 million dollars. FEMA says the generators will be in Brantley, Camden and Liberty Counties, the Southside Fire and EMS with Chatham County, Garden City, Glennville, Blackshear, Savannah, Waycross, Thunderbolt and Tybee Island.
“The grant is critically important,” said Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman. “We just had to outlay $26,000 to have back up pumps for our sewage locations. If we have generators for those when the power goes, out we won’t need those so it will be big savings for the citizens of Tybee we also can’t have our 911 center go out when there’s an extended power outage.”
Representative Buddy Carter says the generators will be in place for times of emergency in case these areas lose power during a hurricane, severe weather or any other emergency event. Mayor Buelterman and Liberty County EMA director Larry Logan say they need these backup generators to make sure their critical facilities are always up and running.
“We've got to make sure we have power at our police facility, our fire facility so as we've seen these hurricanes come with more frequency the last few years,” said Mayor Buelterman. “It just shows how badly this grant is needed.”
“What we will do and will probably do this on Monday is getting with all the mayors MLS abilities and talking to them about their priorities and then putting them all together and make a county priority list and see just how much of the grant money would probably come to Liberty County,” said Logan.
Carter says these coastal counties need to be prepared ahead of anything that could happen.
