Humberto to strengthen into a Hurricane

There is an area of low pressure (Invest 97-L) moving toward the central Atlantic with an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This system will likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week as it continues its west-northwest track. Most models bring the center of circulation north of the Lesser Antilles before curving north, but it is too early to be certain if there will be an impact to the mainland United States, but that would at least a week away.