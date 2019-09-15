Long Co. family of 7 loses home to fire

LONG CO, Ga. (WTOC) -A Long County family of seven lost their home to a fire on Sunday afternoon.
Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue says that the fire began as a grease fire, spreading throughout the home. Firefighters worked quickly to attack the fire, but were pulled out due to the intense heat and smoke inside of the mobile home.
The family was able to exit the home safely, but the residence is considered a total loss.
Information on clothing and shoe sizes is below if you would like to help.
- Male 10-year-old, pants 30/32, shirt 18/20, shoe nine
- Male 9-year-old, pants 18 husky, shirt 18/20, shoe 7 1/2
- Male 6-year-old, pants seven, shirt seven, shoe 13 youth
- Male 5-year-old, pants six, shirt six, shoe 12 youth
- Female 1-year-old, pants 3t, shirts 3t, shoe six youth
- Female 50-year-old, pants 14/16, shirts 1x, shoe 10
- Female 31-year-old, pants 14/16, shirt 2x, shoe 10
Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Liberty County Station 15 were called in to assist.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.