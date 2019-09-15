Deadly shooting at Stadium Walk apartments in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was shot and killed in Statesboro in the early morning hours Sunday at Stadium Walk apartments on Lanier Drive.
The Statesboro Police Department says officers were dispatch to the apartment complex at about 1:47 a.m. for a male shot inside the complex. Officers located the victim and rendered aid until EMS arrived.
The victim was transported to East Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives have arrested one person in connection with this incident. Statesboro Police say additional arrests are expected.
