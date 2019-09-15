Pin Point community holds annual seafood festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -There was plenty of delicious soul food and fresh seafood made any way you can imagine today at the Pin Point seafood festival.
Locals shared recipes that have been passed down through generations.
One Pin Point native told us what it means to have people come for miles to enjoy their community during the event.
“Cause Pin Point is known for our seafood, fresh from the river... ...a taste of what we have received,” said Donna Haynes, the owner of Marie’s Croquette.
This was the seventh year that the community has held their seafood festival.
