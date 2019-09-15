15-year-old dead after Guyton crash

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) -Troopers with Georgia State Patrol say that a 15-year-old is dead after a car crash on Saturday morning in Guyton on Highway 17.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Troopers say that the teenaged driver ran off the road and collided with a tree. The impact caused the car to catch fire.
Georgia State Patrol will not be releasing any further information about the driver due to his age.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WTOC as we bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.