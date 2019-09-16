BCSO looking for strong armed robbery suspect on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a strong armed robbery that took place on June 11.
Investigators say around noon, a tall, skinny male wearing black and gold pants, a black shirt, and a towel on his head, snatched the victim’s gold chain from his neck while he was walking towards Coligny Beach with a friend. The suspect then ran off towards Coligny Beach parking.
If you can help identify this individual, please contact PFC Cochenour at 843.225.3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.