Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Poker held at Savannah Harbor Golf Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was all about Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf and Poker and of course football at the Golf Club at Savannah Harbor.
The annual event is held to raise money for the Ronald Mcdonald house.
Many people who came out today were able to enjoy Sunday Night Football and casino games, enjoy taste-testing brews, bourbons, wines, and cocktails.
The executive director of the Ronald McDonald House says their events continue to grow every year and that’s what it’s all about.
“In this day in age we ask for two things nobody has enough of time and money, we are trying to take care of the most critical and injured children in the coastal empire area, this event is going to allow us to provide the family night stays for the most critical cases that Savannah is going to see this year,” said Executive Director Bill Sorochak.
They’ll “tee off” on Monday for their annual Ronald Open Golf Tournament at 10:00 a.m.
There will be gifts, prizes, food and a few surprises.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.