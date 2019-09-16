Burton Fire implements new program for building inspections

The engine company inspection program is designed to help the fire marshal of Burton Fire District make sure every building is safe. Through the program, businesses will have their yearly inspection, as expected, but can expect to see a fire truck and three firefighters trained in fire safety and inspection to review their building, rather than just a fire marshal. They review things like whether or not the hallway is clear, if sprinkler systems are operating, whether there is a fire extinguisher, and if anyone knows how to use it. They also review whether or not emergency lights and exits work.