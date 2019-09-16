City of Savannah discusses what’s next for new arena project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that the groundbreaking and community celebration for the new arena project in Savannah is behind us, we’re hearing from Savannah city leaders about what’s next.
There’s a lot that will be done between now and the official opening of the new $165 million venue.
Site prep and construction will be mostly underground until the spring of next year, as pipes, electric lines and other subterranean components are set. Then, you’ll start seeing the vertical build - the form of the building - take place.
With the money essentially all lined up through SPLOST dollars and an auto rental tax, the focus shifts to the construction of the new area, as well as taking a closer look at what will surround the venue.
“We’ve gotten tons of interest out there because this is a federal opportunity zone. There are also other incentive zones that are laid on top of it; makes it very attractive for investment,” said Bret Bell, Savannah, Acting Chief Operating Officer.
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach says it’s his goal to get as many in the private sector interested in partnering with the city to build the Canal District up.
“We’ll have an arena out there, and it’ll be a good location, and we’ll have the amenities to go with it," Mayor DeLoach said. "We’ll develop that long-termm and bring in private development along with it. We’ll create an area that all of Savannah can be proud of, as well as Southeast Georgia, as well as the Southeast.”
“We’re building all of the infrastructure improvements as well as some of the drainage improvements as well as the real centerpiece of the Canal District, which is the arena," Bell said. "We’d like the private sector to fill in all the other gaps out there.”
Bell says they will have a clearer idea of what the area surrounding the new arena will look like, with a plan being developed this December.
