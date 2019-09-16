Consider This: Pink Out at UGA

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the greatest plays in college football history took place last weekend in Sanford Stadium. It didn’t happen between the hedges, instead, it was just on the other side of them.
On Saturday, Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson brought his team to town as heavy underdogs and with a heavy heart.
His wife Wendy lost her two-year battle with breast cancer just about a month ago. It was Coach Anderson’s first time back on the sidelines since then. But thanks to the idea and efforts of Dwight Standridge, a UGA Alum, the visit to Dooley Field was anything but hostile.
Standridge called for a Pink Out in honor of Wendy Anderson, and the Georgia fans obliged. Many traded out their traditional red and black for pink, including a group of students who made it very clear to Coach Anderson that even though he was on the opposing sideline, everyone was on his side.
Consider this: many sport headlines these days are riddled with clowns looking for their next circus. See Brown, Antonio.
But last Saturday the Bulldog Nation showed that’s there’s still pretty of sportsmanship left in sports.
A proud day for UGA and evidence to the rest of the world what it means to be a “Damn Good Dawg.”
