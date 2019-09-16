Evacuation costs rack up in Bryan County

Though Chatham County may have exceeded their threshold, it's based on the entire state of Georgia. "You know we accrue those costs and this is taxpayer dollars that we're spending and we want to make sure if there's a way to get reimbursed for those dollars we account for every dollar that we spend so that we can get reimbursed for it, so it's a kind the after the storm going through all and seeing exactly what we did spend,” Infinger said.