Evacuation costs rack up in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian may be long gone, but the financial impact of the storm is still being felt around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott said the state informed the county that they would not be reimbursed for mandatory evacuation costs.
Bryan County Commission Chairman Carter Infinger said though Bryan County did not accrue as much money during evacuations like Chatham County, he says it's still important to get that money reimbursed because it's tax payer dollars. Bryan County, fortunately, did not feel the brunt of Dorian besides some downed trees and debris.
Infinger said because they are a small county, they still racked up the same costs, but not as much as bigger counties such as Chatham.
"Most of our expenses were manning our emergency operations center 24/7. For those few days that we did, we had a lot of overtime, we had some expenses for renting equipment, generators and things like that for debris removal,” Infinger said. Infinger said they are still waiting to hear from the state about being reimbursed. He said in order to get federal reimbursement, both local and state thresholds must be met.
Though Chatham County may have exceeded their threshold, it's based on the entire state of Georgia. "You know we accrue those costs and this is taxpayer dollars that we're spending and we want to make sure if there's a way to get reimbursed for those dollars we account for every dollar that we spend so that we can get reimbursed for it, so it's a kind the after the storm going through all and seeing exactly what we did spend,” Infinger said.
He said they are working to figure how much the county did spend during that time.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.