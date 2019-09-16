Girl Scouts hold family fun day at Camp Low

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a family fun day on Sunday.
It was at Camp Low on Rose Dhu Island.
The open house event was full of activities for all ages, including archery, rock walls, smores, and arts & crafts.
The event is meant for girls who may be interested in scouting to come out and get a taste for what camp life is like.
“This allows girls the opportunity for girls that are not Girl Scouts to come out and to see what it is that we do when we come out here,” said Ebony Haskins, a volunteer with the group.
