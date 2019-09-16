Hot then not! A cold front will cool us off.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure is in control with temps in the low to middle 90s and the heat index is close to 100° in some cities including Savannah. Evening plans will dry and we’ll stay in the 80 almost until midnight.
Tuesday Daybreak low temperatures will range 65-70° inland to the beaches. Sunny to start then building clouds in the late afternoon but dry with highs in middle 90s. Those clouds are ahead of a cold front that comes Wednesday.
Wednesday a cold front will push with the chance of showers and perhaps isolated thunderstorms. Cooler air will move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from the north into Beaufort, Bluffton, Ridgeland, and Hampton and high temps should range from 80-85° to around 90° south and southwest of I-16.
Thursday enjoy a morning low of 60° and afternoon highs in the low 80s!!
In the meantime, Hurricane Humberto will move away from the coast, most likely becoming a major storm. We are watching Invest 97L approaching the Greater Antilles; it has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. The next name on the hurricane list is Imedla!
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.