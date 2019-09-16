Ludowici community remembers former police chief

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) -The town of Ludowici held a vigil on Sunday night to remember former police chief Frank McClelland, Jr.
Both McClelland and Marvin Pope were hit and killed after a high-speed chase last year.
The deaths hit the small town hard. McClelland was well known throughout the community.
“I could cry my heart out, but God gets me through it," said Cindy McClelland, Frank’s widow. "He’s gotten me through this first year and he’ll continue to be there with me.”
Cindy says they would have celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary next year.
“He’s just one of kind," she said. "They don’t make men like him anymore.”
Former Chief McClelland was hit and killed last year after a high-speed chase. Police say was trying to stop 23-year-old Daniel Hill when the crash happened.
McClelland was a lifelong resident of the Long County and retired from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department as a lieutenant with 21 years of service.
He ended his watch as the Chief of Police for Ludowici one year ago this Sunday.
