Monday: Plenty of Sun, Pleasant Breeze

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under plenty of clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s this morning – a bit mild. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.
The forecast is dry this morning and mostly dry this afternoon.
Under just a few clouds, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid and upper 80s at noon; peaking in the lower 90s away from the beach this afternoon.
Stunning weather is on the way. Today and Tuesday will be warm, followed by a big cool down. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with cool mornings. Next weekend is forecast to be warmer and mostly dry.
