Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders visits CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop Sunday night at the College of Charleston.
The 2020 presidential candidate spoke at the college as part of its “Bully Pulpit” series.
Sanders echoed past speeches in South Carolina when speaking about climate change.
“We have a president of the united states that thinks climate change is a hoax,” Sanders said. “Maybe we should invite him to Charleston”
the Republican National Committee responded to the senator’s visit with a statement saying, “Self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders is campaigning on a platform that would destroy the energy industry, eliminate all fossil fuels, and nationalize energy production, causing energy prices to skyrocket for families across South Carolina,” said RNC Spokesperson Joe Jackson. “While Sanders tries to sell this unrealistic agenda to college students across the country, President Trump will continue to fight for energy independence and lower energy costs for South Carolinians.”
He also brought up immigration, promising on his first day of presidency to “restore the legal status of 1.8 million people eligible under the DACA program.”
Sanders’ campaign says the senator will cancel some campaign events after the CofC visit to rest his voice. His campaign said Saturday that Sanders will return home following his appearance on Sunday at the College of Charleston’s “Bully Pulpit” series. Three campaign events and appearances by the Vermont senator in South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.
Sanders had planned to speak at a labor forum, a Monday evening speech in Galivants Ferry and at a Tuesday town hall at Coker University in Hartsville. Casca said Sanders plans to speak at a Tuesday night AFL-CIO summit in Philadelphia.
Earlier this month, he visited the Palmetto State with stops in the Grand Strand and Georgetown.
The goal of the series to encourage political participation throughout the college community and was originally created in 2008. It has become a stop for many democratic candidates for president including Pete Buttiegieg and Beto O’Rourke.
