Savannah State football coach Shawn Quinn notches first career win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State University Tigers football team moved to 1-1 on the season Saturday, notching their first win of the season.
The 60-21 win over the Virginia University of Lynchburg in front of the home crowd at T.A. Wright Stadium also notched Shawn Quinn’s first career win as a head coach.
Those 60 points were the most scored by the Tigers in 15 years.
“About midway through the fourth, I said, ‘ok, I think we’re going to win this thing,’ so I held my breath until then and you know, I went in at halftime, threw a garbage can and ripped them and said expectations are here and we’re playing down here, so I thought they did a pretty good job responding,” Quinn said after the game.
Junior quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons went 6-10 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 67 and a score. He didn’t play most of the second half.
The Tigers had 466 total yards on the ground for 6 touchdowns in their new offense. If you saw the game, you may have noticed they went for the two-point conversion every time.
“It wasn’t something I wanted to do. We lost our kicker in warm-up and our second kicker was hurt, so we had no kicker going into the game, which I said, you know, we’ve had a hurricane- you name it, it’s not been in the coaching manual being a first-time head coach. No kicker, so we couldn’t punt. With D’Vonn [Gibbons], we warmed him up- our quarterback, and quick-kicked him in warm-ups and we had a receiver kickoff, so unbelievable. Things I never thought I’d experience as a head coach. We didn’t have a kicker," Quinn explained. "I didn’t want to go for two, but that was the only selection I had, so I told their head coach, who was very gracious about it, I wasn’t trying to run up the score. Just the reality of what we had going on.”
Gibbons mentioned that he did punt back in his high school days.
We had a team meeting right before the game and Gio [senior Giovanni Lugo], our starting kicker, kept looking at me and I’m just like, ‘what, bro?’ And he’s like, ‘you know you have to punt today?’ and I’m like, ‘oh, wow. That’s crazy.’"
The Tigers have their first road game Saturday at Benedict College in Augusta. Kickoff is at six p.m.
