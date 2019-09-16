Savannah State football coach Shawn Quinn notches first career win

“It wasn’t something I wanted to do. We lost our kicker in warm-up and our second kicker was hurt, so we had no kicker going into the game, which I said, you know, we’ve had a hurricane- you name it, it’s not been in the coaching manual being a first-time head coach. No kicker, so we couldn’t punt. With D’Vonn [Gibbons], we warmed him up- our quarterback, and quick-kicked him in warm-ups and we had a receiver kickoff, so unbelievable. Things I never thought I’d experience as a head coach. We didn’t have a kicker," Quinn explained. "I didn’t want to go for two, but that was the only selection I had, so I told their head coach, who was very gracious about it, I wasn’t trying to run up the score. Just the reality of what we had going on.”