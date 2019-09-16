State superintendent touring Savannah-Chatham Schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia's state superintendent will be walking the halls of several Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools on Monday.
State Superintendent Richard Woods is paying a visit to five local schools to check in on their progress and see how his office can better help the district.
The school district says the role of state superintendent is to make sure students are ready to learn, to live, and to lead.
Superintendent Woods will begin his day at Haven Elementary at 8:45 a.m. before moving on to Butler Elementary at 9:45 a.m. He will then visit Gadsden Elementary around 10:45 a.m., Jacob G. Smith Elementary at 12:45 p.m., and Hodge Elementary School at 1:45 p.m.
While at Hodge, the school district says Superintendent Woods will present Hodge Elementary 4th graders with Constitution booklets for Constitution Week. He will also be talking with the school staff to see how his office can better assist them.
Hodge Elementary is a Family-Friendly Partnership School, an initiative created by the Georgia Department of Education to make school environments more welcoming.
