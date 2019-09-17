Bulloch Co. School Board votes to spend nearly $3 million on safety, security measures

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School shootings around the country may have you and other parents looking at your child’s school and wondering just how safe it is.
WTOC spoke with Bulloch County’s superintendent Tuesday about what they’re going to spend and how it will help. It’s a huge step when you’re talking about close to $3 million countywide, but Superintendent Charles Wilson says you can’t place a price tag on lives.
The school board voted to spend $2.8 million on safety and security. It’s part of an ongoing priority of protecting students and adults on each campus.
“One of the values in this district that we’ve established with this board is making sure that we have appropriate safety and security within our schools,” Wilson said.
More than $2 million will come from local ESPLOST revenues, with the rest coming through a grant from the governor’s office.
$2.8 million can sound like a tremendous amount of money, but divide that by 16 school sites, and it averages to $175,000 per location.
“So, you’re looking at door access controls, perimeter security in terms of cameras within the schools, to an appropriate extent,” Wilson said.
Faculty and staff will also have personal communication devices where they can notify everyone - from the school office to 911 - at the push of a button in case of an emergency.
“Unfortunately, bad people like to do bad things to people,” Wilson said. “The best we can do is hope for the best but prepare for the worst, and be prepared.”
The superintendent says the district hopes to have these measures in place as soon as possible.
