Coast Guard resumes salvage operations in St. Simons Sound

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Salvage operations have resumed in full in the Saint Simons Sound.
After taking a break because of Hurricane Humberto, Coast Guard teams deployed response equipment once again on Monday.
Specialists are monitoring air quality around the cargo ship. So far, no impacts on air quality have been detected, and a water-quality monitoring plan is being developed.
On the coast, a shoreline assessment team attached to the St. Simons incident also surveyed Driftwood Beach at Jekyll Island.
The team has covered roughly seven miles of coastline and discovered no pollution.
