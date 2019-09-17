1 dead after fatal fire in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating after they found one person dead inside of a burning trailer on Sept. 15.
Chatham County Fire responded around 1 a.m. to a trailer fire on Yemassee Road. Firefighters found 45-year-old Steven Beasley dead on the floor in one of the bedrooms.
“The double-wide mobile home was completely destroyed by the blaze,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The structure was 34 years old and 1,152 square feet at the time of the fire. Right now, the cause of this unfortunate event is still being investigated.”
The body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler for an autopsy.
The Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office is assisting Chatham Co. Emergency Services and Chatham Co. Police.
