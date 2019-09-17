Flour recalled for potential presence of E. coli

(WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide recall on five-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour initiated, which may contain E. coli.
The recalled products have a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.
Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills by clicking the link here.
People usually get sick from the toxin-producing germ two to eight days after swallowing the E. coli. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, with some people running a low fever.
A life-threatening complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome can develop in five to 10 percent of E. coli illnesses and develops a week after the onset of symptoms.
People with this complication should be hospitalized. Signs that this complication has developed include losing color in cheeks, lower urination frequency and extreme tiredness.
