Former Long County bus driver in court on sexual assault charges

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New information was released Tuesday in court involving a Long County bus driver arrested on sexual assault charges.
Investigators arrested James Andy Linson back in August. Tuesday, he faced a judge for the first time and asked for bond, which was denied. The state also brought in an investigator to testify about the different charges Linson is facing.
Linson is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority, and tampering with evidence. Long County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Austin McGinn testified that the former bus driver communicated many times with the victim.
“On several occasions, he would talk to her about sexual matters, and then one day, he dropped all the children off except her and drove her to a secluded area of Long County on a dirt road," Investigator McGinn said.
McGinn says it was after this incident that Linson returned to the bus yard and tried to get rid of the bus video.
“He went to the bus barn and pulled the video out of the bus, which he drove regularly. He removed that tape and attempted to reformat it to erase all the videos off of that bus," McGinn said.
The investigator says the video was deleted from the alleged sexual assault, but says there are text messages and Facebook messages between Linson and the minor.
For now, Linson will stay in the Liberty County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.