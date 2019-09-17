Hilton Head council holds meeting to work toward preserving Gullah-Geechee history

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island will hold a town council meeting on Tuesday to look into the preservation of the Gullah-Geechee history.
The Gullah-Geechee Task Force approved a plan last spring that would help preserve and protect Gullah-Geechee culture and way of life on Hilton Head Island.
That plan was brought to the planning committee just last month. The Task Force approved it, and now it sits before town council.
The main points of the plan focus on a proposed overlay district, which would help Gullah families utilize their land how they see fit, along with other public policy requests. Culture preservation, which would create more knowledge on the island regarding Gullah history, and heirs property, which would define Gullah property lines.
The organizers behind the plan were hopeful it would pass on Tuesday. They say if it does, they want to start work quickly, because it’s not enough just to pass a plan-they have to act on it.
“It’s very important because these are a list of recommendations given by the consultant that basically will address issues that have involved the Gullah community on this island for a couple of decades now so in culture, preservation and errors, property, and public policy,” said Sheryse Duvose, the Coordinator for Historic Neighborhoods. "Those are the issues that a lot of college people feel that they are either being left out of, they don’t understand, and that needs to be more inclusive of them.”
Duvose added that the most important part of this plan is that they need the support from the entire community, not just the Gullah people, to make it work.
