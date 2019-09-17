The Landings Club holding fundraiser to benefit Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little more than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian pounded the Bahamas, donations and fundraising efforts in the Coastal Empire are still going strong.
Groups with access to transportation by air, boat, and trucks have been helping lead the charge in the effort.
For the past few weeks, local groups like the Georgia Ports Authority have been looking for ways to help storm victims in the Bahamas, gathering supplies and taking advantage of their access to shipping transportation to help those in need. That effort wrapped up Tuesday, with the goods now heading south. Savannah Aviation is another group using their resources to expedite needed items to the hard-hit island nation.
Happening now, another group in Chatham County - the Landings Club - along with Savannah Gives Back are hosting a fundraising benefit to help one group on Great Abaco Island. The Landings Club members have been in close contact with the Abaco Club since Hurricane Dorian hit. While the club didn’t receive significant damage, about 100 of their employees were left homeless, so 100 percent of the funds raised will go specifically to help those workers.
“They’re up against a lack of supplies - no housing. Everything physically that they’ve ever owned is just gone, so they need the most basic of things to reestablish their lives and get back on their feet,” said Steven Freund, Executive Director, The Landings Club.
The fundraiser will end at 9 p.m. and features live music and food from local restaurants.
