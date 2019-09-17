Law center ‘skeptical’ of oxygen injectors used in Savannah Harbor deepening project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC Investigates update, WTOC has learned the Southern Environmental Law Center will not fight the Army Corps moving forward with the Savannah Harbor deepening project.
The organization represents conservation groups in a settlement with the Army Corps over the environmental impacts of deepening the river.
A lawyer says the organization is doubtful over the long-term effectiveness of the Army Corps solution to put oxygen into the river. The system, called Speece Cones, must inject 12,000 pounds of oxygen into the river near Hutchinson Island. That allows endangered fish to survive in a deeper river.
A lawyer for the conservation groups said, “This is a tough call—we recognize the settlement agreement has benefits for the Savannah River and the folks who enjoy it and depend on it. At the same time, we are skeptical the Speece Cones will deliver as promised over the long haul. We are not planning to take action at this time that would upend the settlement agreement, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation if there are breakdowns and other interruptions that would endanger the health of the river.”
You can read the Southern Environment Law Center’s full response to the Army Corps below:
