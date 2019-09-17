RECIPE: Making biscuits with Gottlieb’s Bakery

Making biscuits with Gottlieb’s Bakery
September 17, 2019 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:00 PM

Makes about 12 biscuits - ACTIVE TIME: 5 minutes - TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (11 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 ½ tablespoon (.6 ounces) baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon (.2 ounces) kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon (.5 ounces) granulated sugar
  • 1 ½ cups heavy cream

Directions

1.) In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar.

2.) Add heavy cream and stir gently with a wooden spoon until dry ingredients are just moistened.

3.) Turn out dough onto a lighted floured work surface. Using your hands, fold it one or two times so it becomes a cohesive mass and press it down to an even ½-inch thickness.

Using a 2-inch round cookie-cutter, cut out biscuits as closely together as possible.

Gather together scraps, pat down, and cut out more biscuits. Discard any remaining scraps.

4.) Bake the biscuits in a 400°F oven until risen and golden, about 12-15 minutes.

Let cool slightly and serve warm.

