RECIPE: Making biscuits with Gottlieb’s Bakery

Makes about 12 biscuits - ACTIVE TIME: 5 minutes - TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups (11 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 ½ tablespoon (.6 ounces) baking powder
- 1 teaspoon (.2 ounces) kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon (.5 ounces) granulated sugar
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
Directions
1.) In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar.
2.) Add heavy cream and stir gently with a wooden spoon until dry ingredients are just moistened.
3.) Turn out dough onto a lighted floured work surface. Using your hands, fold it one or two times so it becomes a cohesive mass and press it down to an even ½-inch thickness.
Using a 2-inch round cookie-cutter, cut out biscuits as closely together as possible.
Gather together scraps, pat down, and cut out more biscuits. Discard any remaining scraps.
4.) Bake the biscuits in a 400°F oven until risen and golden, about 12-15 minutes.
Let cool slightly and serve warm.
