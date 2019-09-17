Savannah-Chatham schools discuss upcoming building projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday afternoon, Savannah-Chatham County Public School’s Capital Improvement Committee met to talk about project budgets and timelines for new schools and upgrades.
Part of the discussion highlighted some of the district’s recent accomplishments.
Contracts for the new Beach High School auditorium and New Hampstead K-8 building projects were awarded on budget, and more importantly, the whole ESPLOST program remains on budget.
Over the next few years, the school district will be taking on a lot of projects funded by ESPLOST. The largest will be the multi-school campus where Groves High School currently sits. The project is still in the early stages, scheduled to head to design next month. The district is also still having a conversation with those who live, work, and worship nearby about the potential impacts they could see from the new K-12 school.
“That’s one of the chief things that we’re discussing; how we mitigate, abate the noise, if the noise occurs. I don’t think it’s going to be as aggressively noisy as they think," said Sylvester Formey, Parsons and Vanguard.
That’s not the only area of new district development that poses potential impacts to neighbors. Islands High School is slated to get a new athletic complex that is set to feature a field house, grandstands, lights and a massive digital scoreboard.
“I could see a huge thing set up for advertisers, songs and lights and noise, and there’s gonna be some of that, but we just need to be attuned to our neighbors, too," SCCPSS School Board President Dr. Joe Buck said.
All board members will be getting ESPLOST project updates during Wednesday’s regular board meeting, as well as an update on school security projects.
