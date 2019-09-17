SCCPSS teams up with St. Joseph’s/Candler to create health screening clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System are pairing up to create a health screening clinic at Beach High School.
The collaboration will help provide those in the surrounding community with free services, in turn giving students experience working with and serving real patients. Tuesday’s announcement featured some of the students in the program, as well as school district leaders and St. Joseph’s/Candler President and CEO, Paul Hinchey.
“We are opening this screening clinic here. It will be open 20 hours a week. It will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and it will be open to the public in this neighborhood. Those that are insured, and those that are uninsured who fall through the cracks - because everybody’s health is important," Hinchey said.
The clinic will start seeing patients in January.
