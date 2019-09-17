Sharks stay unbeaten after second half surge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The second game in four days ended in the same result for Islands: an impressive win after a second half onslaught.
Leading Calvary Day 14-0 at halftime at the Specialty Sports Complex, the Sharks scored 28 more in the second half en route to a 42-28 win. Two of the Sharks’ second half touchdowns were of the defensive variety, as James Shellman took an interception to the end zone and Terryn Patterson had a scoop and score on a Calvary fumble in the fourth quarter.
The Sharks improve to 3-0 for the first time in school history, and the three game win streak matches a school record. Calvary falls to 1-1 and hosts Treutlen Friday night.
For Islands, this was just the second leg in a stretch of three games in eight days. The Sharks will kickoff against Beach Friday night at Memorial Stadium against Beach.
