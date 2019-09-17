Sharks stay unbeaten after second half surge

Islands takes down Calvary Day 42-21 in Monday night makeup game

Sharks stay unbeaten after second half surge
Islands scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half to seal a 42-21 win over Calvary. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | September 17, 2019 at 1:04 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:04 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The second game in four days ended in the same result for Islands: an impressive win after a second half onslaught.

Leading Calvary Day 14-0 at halftime at the Specialty Sports Complex, the Sharks scored 28 more in the second half en route to a 42-28 win. Two of the Sharks’ second half touchdowns were of the defensive variety, as James Shellman took an interception to the end zone and Terryn Patterson had a scoop and score on a Calvary fumble in the fourth quarter.

The Sharks improve to 3-0 for the first time in school history, and the three game win streak matches a school record. Calvary falls to 1-1 and hosts Treutlen Friday night.

For Islands, this was just the second leg in a stretch of three games in eight days. The Sharks will kickoff against Beach Friday night at Memorial Stadium against Beach.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.